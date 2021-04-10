Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.61

Shares of Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.61 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.81). Capital shares last traded at GBX 62.60 ($0.82), with a volume of 926,597 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18.

Get Capital alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Jamie Boyton purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £146,250 ($191,076.56).

About Capital (LON:CAPD)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.