Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Million

Analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post $17.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.56 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $15.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $68.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.45 million to $68.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $74.52 million, with estimates ranging from $72.31 million to $76.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSWC. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.88. 141,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,224. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $474.45 million, a P/E ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 107.01%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

