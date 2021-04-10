Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,995 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nokia were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nokia by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

