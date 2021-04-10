Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 521.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 178,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. AlphaValue cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

