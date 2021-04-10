Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Energizer were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

