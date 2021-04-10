Carbon Hits Market Cap of $5.69 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $80,566.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00068332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00293143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.65 or 0.00746731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,021.17 or 0.99235952 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.89 or 0.00714067 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,304,606 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.