Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CABGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

CABGY stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $33.87.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

