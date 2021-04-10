Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

