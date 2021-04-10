Carrefour (EPA:CA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.28

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.28 ($16.80) and traded as high as €15.45 ($18.18). Carrefour shares last traded at €15.30 ($18.00), with a volume of 2,683,096 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.68 ($19.62).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.29.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

