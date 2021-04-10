Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 444 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

PYPL opened at $266.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.34 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.