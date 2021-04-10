Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $219.61 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $139.41 and a 12-month high of $221.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.42 and a 200-day moving average of $190.53.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

