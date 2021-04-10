Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report earnings of $2.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the lowest is $2.59. Celanese posted earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $12.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $13.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,562,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $152.33. The company had a trading volume of 666,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,914. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $155.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

