Centre Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

PG stock opened at $136.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

