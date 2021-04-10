Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average of $82.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

