Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in NetApp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in NetApp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NetApp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of NTAP opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $75.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.