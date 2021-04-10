Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $380,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,152,706 shares of company stock valued at $109,594,796 in the last 90 days.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

