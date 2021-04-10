Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.51. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

