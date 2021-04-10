Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 83,490 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 739.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,490 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nokia were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nokia by 2,421.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 319,969 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Nokia by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Nokia by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 110,820 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.13 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOK shares. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

