Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 18,282 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426,202 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $8,629,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $46.76 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. Research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

