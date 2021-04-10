Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 76,369 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.