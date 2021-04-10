Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $121.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Point is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid the coronavirus crisis. Moreover, rising demand for network security gateways to support higher capacities have been aiding the adoption of its remote access VPN solutions. Several Infinity deals in various industries, including government, telecommunication and industrial are positives. Nonetheless, Check Point’s increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins. Moreover, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. In addition, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition.”

CHKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.85.

Shares of CHKP opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

