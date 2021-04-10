Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post sales of $21.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.20 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $19.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $83.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $86.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $81.55 million, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $84.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director David M. Buicko acquired 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $175,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a market cap of $205.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

