Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,677.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,027 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,880 shares of company stock valued at $33,262,901. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $85.99 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

