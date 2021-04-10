Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 81,065 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 33,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $3,720,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

