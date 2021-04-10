Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 63 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.09.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,227.30 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $417.81 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.72, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,182.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

