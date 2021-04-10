Chorus Aviation’s (CHR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.25 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHR. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.42.

TSE CHR opened at C$4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$730.02 million and a PE ratio of 18.04. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.68.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

