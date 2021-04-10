Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CCX opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Churchill Capital Corp II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCX. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

