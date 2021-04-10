Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.55% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Shares of CCX opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Churchill Capital Corp II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.
Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
