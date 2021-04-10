CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.49 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $799,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.84.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $202.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.83 and a 200-day moving average of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $202.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.