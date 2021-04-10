CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.97 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $106.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

