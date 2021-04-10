Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Cigna by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Cigna by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 289.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 684,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,888,000 after buying an additional 36,504 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,399 shares of company stock valued at $34,096,430. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI stock opened at $246.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

