Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Numis Securities cut Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,246.67 ($29.35).

FEVR opened at GBX 2,270 ($29.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,197 ($15.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,298.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,325. The stock has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.41.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

