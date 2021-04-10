Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 301.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth $2,873,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 479,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 210,473 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 174.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 112,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 134.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STXS opened at $7.65 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.26 million, a P/E ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. On average, analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

