Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £195,649.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.

Cloudbuy Company Profile (LON:CBUY)

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

