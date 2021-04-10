Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

CLOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

