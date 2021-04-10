CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $145,309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4,891.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,506,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375,656 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,440.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,115,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

