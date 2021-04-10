Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $45.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

CFX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. Colfax has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -868.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Colfax by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Colfax by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Colfax by 371.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 204,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 160,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after buying an additional 71,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

