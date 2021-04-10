Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Metropolis Capital Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Metropolis Capital Ltd decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 33,522 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 5.0% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $57,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,543,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $117,678,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 464,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $245.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

