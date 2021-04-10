Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $29.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.10.

NYSE CMC opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

