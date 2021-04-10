Comparing Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 12.20% 4.38% 1.81% Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Office Properties Income Trust and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.78%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $678.40 million 1.98 $30.33 million $6.01 4.61 Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 4.13 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

