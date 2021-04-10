Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 943 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

EC opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.86. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

