Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY 2022
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.95-10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.44. Constellation Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.95-10.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $224.15 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $151.25 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.58.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

