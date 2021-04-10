Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.95-10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.40. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2022
Pre-Market guidance to 9.95-10.25 EPS.

NYSE:STZ opened at $224.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.58. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $151.25 and a 12 month high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

