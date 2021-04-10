Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 24,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,203,108 shares.The stock last traded at $220.15 and had previously closed at $224.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

