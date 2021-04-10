ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.91 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 45% higher against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.59 or 0.00372433 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002309 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,782,470 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

