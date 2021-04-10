Costco Wholesale Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2021 earnings at $10.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.72.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $363.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.67. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

