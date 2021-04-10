Covestro (ETR:1COV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.31 ($72.13).

1COV opened at €55.88 ($65.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.34. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.45 ($32.29) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

