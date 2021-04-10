COVIR.IO Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. COVIR.IO has a total market cap of $7.53 million and $1.28 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVIR.IO coin can now be bought for $63.20 or 0.00104932 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, COVIR.IO has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00068215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.18 or 0.00294184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.94 or 0.00747066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,017.75 or 0.99652196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.83 or 0.00715342 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

