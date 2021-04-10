Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,573 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cowen were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cowen by 1,706.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Cowen by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cowen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cowen by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $37.36 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $996.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

