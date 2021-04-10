CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 35.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $4,273,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,659.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,874 shares of company stock worth $19,309,856 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRSP opened at $115.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.54. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

