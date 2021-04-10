Crypto.com Coin Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $5.45 billion and $179.66 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00081594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00616561 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00036335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.